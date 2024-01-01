Super Jack x Trop Cherry | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
THC —CBD —
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Super Jack
Super Jack is a 100% pure sativa hybrid, created by crossing Super Silver Haze and Jack Herer. This potent strain has green with neon leaves and fiery orange hairs, covered in white crystal trichomes and sticky resin. Ideal for wake-and-bake, Super Jack provides an immediate uplift, motivation, and focus, with a pungent herby-earth aroma and a skunky, sweet herbal flavor. All delivering a light burst of mental energy.
Rosin: Trop Cherry
Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high. toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Talkative
Flavor Profile: Herbal, Cherry, Gas
Lineage:
Super Jack: Super Silver Haze x Jack Herer
Trop Cherry: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies f3
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item