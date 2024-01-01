Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Super Jack



Super Jack is a 100% pure sativa hybrid, created by crossing Super Silver Haze and Jack Herer. This potent strain has green with neon leaves and fiery orange hairs, covered in white crystal trichomes and sticky resin. Ideal for wake-and-bake, Super Jack provides an immediate uplift, motivation, and focus, with a pungent herby-earth aroma and a skunky, sweet herbal flavor. All delivering a light burst of mental energy.



Rosin: Trop Cherry



Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high. toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Talkative

Flavor Profile: Herbal, Cherry, Gas

Lineage:

Super Jack: Super Silver Haze x Jack Herer

Trop Cherry: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies f3





