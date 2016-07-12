Super Silver Haze 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Sativa)
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Enjoy the tangy lemon and diesel taste profile of this classic Sativa. Super Silver Haze is the perfect strain to keep you happily focused as you cross things off your to-do list.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Lemon
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Euphoric
Lineage: Cross of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,649 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
