Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Enjoy the tangy lemon and diesel taste profile of this classic Sativa. Super Silver Haze is the perfect strain to keep you happily focused as you cross things off your to-do list.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Lemon

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Euphoric

Lineage: Cross of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1

