Super Silver Haze Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Sativa)
About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Enjoy the tangy lemon and diesel taste profile of this classic Sativa. Super Silver Haze is the perfect strain to keep you happily focused as you cross things off your to-do list.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Lemon
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Euphoric
Lineage: Cross of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.