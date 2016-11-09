Sweet Island Skunk Live Concentrate Badder 1g (Sativa)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Electrify your day with a sativa that keeps you up and keeps you moving. Sweet Island Skunk (also known as Island Sweet Skunk, or ISS) is a sweet and skunky ticket to a positive, happy high - with a gentle body buzz as an added bonus. Enjoy this one all day long.
Cultivar: Sweet Island Skunk (Island Sweet Skunk)
Type: Sativa
Consistency: Badder
Taste Profile: Skunk, Sweet, Fruity
Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Relaxed
Lineage: Lineage unclear, but descended from Skunk #1
About this strain
Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.