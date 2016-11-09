Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Electrify your day with a sativa that keeps you up and keeps you moving. Sweet Island Skunk (also known as Island Sweet Skunk, or ISS) is a sweet and skunky ticket to a positive, happy high - with a gentle body buzz as an added bonus. Enjoy this one all day long.



Cultivar: Sweet Island Skunk (Island Sweet Skunk)

Type: Sativa

Consistency: Badder

Taste Profile: Skunk, Sweet, Fruity

Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Relaxed

Lineage: Lineage unclear, but descended from Skunk #1