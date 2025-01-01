Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Sweeties



Sweeties is an impressive cross of The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Topped off with potent effects that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.



Rosin: Grape Gas



Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus and heavy gassy diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Talkative

Flavor Profile: Oranges, Grape, Gas

Lineage:

Sweeties: The White x Tahoe OG x GSC x Face Off Bx1

Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth

read more