Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

An immediate, uplifting, high that sparks your creativity and places you in a state of euphoria. Tangie carries the flavor medley of various citrus fruits, creating an unforgettable taste to be enjoyed while staying active.



Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Happy



Taste Profile: Citrus, Tangy, Piney



Lineage: Cross of California Orange and Skunk

