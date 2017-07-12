About this product
Rich in terpenes and cannabinoids for a full taste profile.
Blended with ultra pure and potent distillate, for people who want the best of both worlds.
A truly unique flavor profile consisting of sweet tropical fruits and melons, Tangie creates a heavy-hitting body-high while placing your mind in a happy and giggly state.
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Happy
Taste Profile: Citrus, Tangy, Piney
Lineage: Cross of California Orange and Skunk
Blended with ultra pure and potent distillate, for people who want the best of both worlds.
A truly unique flavor profile consisting of sweet tropical fruits and melons, Tangie creates a heavy-hitting body-high while placing your mind in a happy and giggly state.
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Creative, Happy
Taste Profile: Citrus, Tangy, Piney
Lineage: Cross of California Orange and Skunk
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
907 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.