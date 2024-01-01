About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
The Don is a rare and wildly potent Phenotype of the legendary and beloved Donny Burger, crafted by selecting the strongest parent plants and refining until The Don was born. This tasty strain packs full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body. You'll feel an instant sense of happiness wash over you upon exhale, leaving your brain no room for negative moods or racing thoughts. A light tingle comes next, slowly working its way into your physical form and leaving you feeling sedated and at peace. All the while giving delicious notes of spicy and peppery, cheesy, citrus, earthy anise, and aromas of pungent spicy black licorice with a heavy cheesy overtone and hints of tangy sour citrus.
Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sedated
Flavor Profile: Gas, Earth, Funk
Lineage:
The Don: Phenotype of GMO x Han-Solo Burger
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
