"Ultra pure, Ultra potent. Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.



The Don is a rare and wildly potent Phenotype of the legendary and beloved Donny Burger, crafted by selecting the strongest parent plants and refining until The Don was born. This tasty strain hits hard with the funky, diesel, flavor The Don is known for while delivering full-body effects that boost the mind and relax the body. You'll feel an instant sense of happiness wash over you upon exhaling, leaving your brain no room for negative moods or racing thoughts.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Phenotype of GMO x Han-Solo Burger

FLAVOR PROFILE: Gas, Earth, Funk.

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sedated



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more