About this product
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
An award-winning strain first introduced by Heavy Hitters in 2016, The Truth boasts a uniquely delicious OG Kush taste profile, elevated by the taste of sweet, juicy, pears and an earthy, skunky aroma. The Truth is a truly balanced hybrid, with waves of relaxation and focused euphoria, ideal for calming the body while creatively inspiring the mind.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Pear
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Triangle Kush x SFV OG
About this strain
The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.
The Truth effects
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.