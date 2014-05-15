Ultra pure, Ultra potent.

Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.



An award-winning strain first introduced by Heavy Hitters in 2016, The Truth boasts a uniquely delicious OG Kush taste profile, elevated by the taste of sweet, juicy, pears and an earthy, skunky aroma. The Truth is a truly balanced hybrid, with waves of relaxation and focused euphoria, ideal for calming the body while creatively inspiring the mind.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Pear

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Creative

Lineage: Triangle Kush x SFV OG