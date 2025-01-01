"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



Whoa Si Whoa is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from Do-Si-Dos and The White. It combines the sugary, nutty cookie flavor of Do-Si-Dos with the frosty, trichome-rich appearance of The White. Its sweet, earthy aroma has hints of spice, while the effects are deeply calming, bringing giggly euphoria and full-body relaxation that can lead to couchlock.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Do-Si-Dos X The White

FLAVOR PROFILE: Spice, Sweet, Earthy

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Calming, Giggly



