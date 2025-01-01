"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.
Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light
Whoa Si Whoa is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from Do-Si-Dos and The White. It combines the sugary, nutty cookie flavor of Do-Si-Dos with the frosty, trichome-rich appearance of The White. Its sweet, earthy aroma has hints of spice, while the effects are deeply calming, bringing giggly euphoria and full-body relaxation that can lead to couchlock.
PHENOTYPE: Indica LINEAGE: Do-Si-Dos X The White FLAVOR PROFILE: Spice, Sweet, Earthy EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Calming, Giggly
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Top Shelf Cultivation: Whoa Si Whoa - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Indica)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.