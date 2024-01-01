100% Pure Live Rosin. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only, from five and six star hash.
Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like a dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high.
Strain Type: Hybrid Taste Profile: Lemon, Orange, Gas Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Talkative Lineage: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies f3
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.