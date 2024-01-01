Say goodbye to sugary candy and bulky beverages. Heavy Hitters is revolutionizing edibles with Ultra THC STLTH Tabs. Each tab packs a 20mg dose of our pure & potent vape-grade Ultra Extract. Small, clean, and precise, the Ultra STLTH Tabs are engineered with patented fast-acting technology to deliver a phenotype-specific, full-spectrum experience in just 10 minutes so you get the high that you want. Crafted for those looking for an everyday, reliable powerhouse, Heavy Hitters STLTH Tabs offers the convenient innovation edibles crave.
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.