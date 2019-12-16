Vanilla Frosting Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 1g (Hybrid)
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
This hybrid is called Vanilla Frosting for a reason: One taste and you’ll instantly recognize that sweet, creamy goodness. Of course, a strain this tasty needs to back up the flavor with perfectly enjoyable effects, and Vanilla Frosting doesn’t disappoint. It’s a well-balanced hybrid, so expect a creative head high with a dash of soothing relaxation on the side. Yummy.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy
Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.