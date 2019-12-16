Vanilla Frosting Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Badder (Indica)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
A lusciously smooth and creamy vanilla flavor that lingers on your tastebuds, Vanilla Frosting hits with a powerful creative and focused mental high that leaves you in a feeling of deep physical relaxation.
Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxing
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Vanilla
Lineage: Cross of Frost OG and Gelato
About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
Vanilla Frosting effects
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.