Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Deceptively sweet and tasty, Vanilla Kush packs a serious indica punch. THC levels of this sedative strain are known to reach 20%, and rookies may find themselves knocked out before they get a taste of that lavender and vanilla exhale. Vanilla Kush is perfect for relaxing, but remember to have some snacks ready. You’re gonna need them.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Lavender

Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry

Lineage: Cross between Afghan and Kashmir