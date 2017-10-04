Vanilla Kush | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Deceptively sweet and tasty, Vanilla Kush packs a serious indica punch. THC levels of this sedative strain are known to reach 20%, and rookies may find themselves knocked out before they get a taste of that lavender and vanilla exhale. Vanilla Kush is perfect for relaxing, but remember to have some snacks ready. You’re gonna need them.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Lavender
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry
Lineage: Cross between Afghan and Kashmir

About this strain

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
