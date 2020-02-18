Vanilla Kush Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica)
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Deceptively sweet and tasty, Vanilla Kush packs a serious indica punch. THC levels of this sedative strain are known to reach 20%, and rookies may find themselves knocked out before they get a taste of that lavender and vanilla exhale. Vanilla Kush is perfect for relaxing, but remember to have some snacks ready. You’re gonna need them.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Lavender
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry
Lineage: Cross between Afghan and Kashmir
This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.