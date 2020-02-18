Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Deceptively sweet and tasty, Vanilla Kush packs a serious indica punch. THC levels of this sedative strain are known to reach 20%, and rookies may find themselves knocked out before they get a taste of that lavender and vanilla exhale. Vanilla Kush is perfect for relaxing, but remember to have some snacks ready. You’re gonna need them.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Lavender

Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry

Lineage: Cross between Afghan and Kashmir