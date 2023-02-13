Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A deliciously potent cross between Dutch Treat and Blueberry, Velvet is as mouth-watering as the name suggests. With a fruity flavor and smooth smoke, this sativa-leaning hybrid offers energetic effects that will have you relaxed and focused.
