Venom OG Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sauce (Hybrid)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
A piney, citrusy, Indica-heavy hybrid to calm you down and relax your whole body. Venom OG is the perfect companion for lazy activities and unwinding right before bed.
Effect Profile: Calming, Happy, Sleepy
Taste Profile: Piney, Citrus, Earthy
Lineage: Cross of Rare Dankness #1 and Poison OG
About this strain
Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.
Venom OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.