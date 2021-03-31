These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



A powerful indica created by crossing the mysterious Meat Breath and the heavy-hitting Garlic Breath, Wagyu has a funky and complex flavor profile with lingering tropical notes at the end. Wagyu produces a tingly and sedative high, this is the perfect strain for a great night’s sleep or to completely unwind at the end of a long day.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Herbal, Spicy

Effect Profile: Tingly, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Meat Breath x Garlic Breath



Show more