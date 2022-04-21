About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Don’t let the name fool you - you won’t be waiting around for long. Waiting Game starts you off energized and happy, and some users report a side of tingly arousal. After you’ve spent some time enjoying her minty, skunky flavor, expect to feel some giggly relaxation to sweeten the deal.
Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Fruity, Minty, Diesel
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Aroused, Giggly
Lineage: Cross of Kosher Kush and Gelato 41
About this strain
Waiting Game is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing FPOG and MAC. The effects of Waiting Game are believed to be energizing and happy, and eventually mellow out into relaxation. Reviewers on Leafly say Waiting Game makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Waiting Game for help mitigating ADHD and bipolar disorder. Waiting Game has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene, with a fruity, minty and skunky aroma. The original breeder of Waiting Game is Capulator.
Waiting Game effects
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.