Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Don’t let the name fool you - you won’t be waiting around for long. Waiting Game starts you off energized and happy, and some users report a side of tingly arousal. After you’ve spent some time enjoying her minty, skunky flavor, expect to feel some giggly relaxation to sweeten the deal.



Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Minty, Diesel

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Aroused, Giggly

Lineage: Cross of Kosher Kush and Gelato 41

