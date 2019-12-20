Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Watermelon is all indica, and all delicious. This strain has a mysterious family tree, but an unmistakable flavor and effect profile. Watermelon is a summertime knockout, perfect for lazy afternoons on the couch and naps in the shade.



Cultivar: Watermelon

Type: Indica

Consistency: Sugar

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Taste Profile: Watermelon, Fruity, Berry

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown.



