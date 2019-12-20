About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Watermelon is all indica, and all delicious. This strain has a mysterious family tree, but an unmistakable flavor and effect profile. Watermelon is a summertime knockout, perfect for lazy afternoons on the couch and naps in the shade.
Cultivar: Watermelon
Type: Indica
Consistency: Sugar
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Fruity, Berry
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown.
About this strain
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
