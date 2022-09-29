About this product
Ultra pure, Ultra potent.
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
Earthy and sweet, with a big vine-ripe watermelon flavor, this sedative-inducing Indica cross of Watermelon Z and Tahoe Hydro OG, is the perfect choice for a relaxing day, or a great night’s sleep.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Heavy, Euphoric, Sleepy
Lineage: Watermelon Z x Tahoe Hydro OG
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106