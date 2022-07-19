Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Watermelon Punch is a knockout, and once the high hits you, you’ll understand completely. This indica-heavy hybrid packs a berry-and-watermelon wallop, with plenty of euphoric relaxation to keep you stuck to the couch or even fading into some sweet dreams. Watermelon Punch is best enjoyed in evenings and nights: Don’t plan on going anywhere after you go a few rounds with this one.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Watermelon

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy

Lineage: Descendant of Purple Punch and Watermelon Zkittlez