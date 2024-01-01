Watermelon Z | Indica - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
THC —CBD —
About this product

100% pure live rosin oil. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only from five and six star hash.

Heavy Hitters Watermelon Z is a powerful Indica giving a quick onset and head rushing euphoria. With a taste and aroma of mouth watering tropical fruit, its parents Watermelon and Zkittlez shines through, offering a relaxing high that's perfect for any evening relaxing or laughing with friends.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Tropical, Sweet, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Giggly
Lineage: Zkittlez X Watermelon

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
