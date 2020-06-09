About this product
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
The earthy sweetness of GSC coupled with the sour fruitiness of Cherry Pie, Wedding Cake is a true, uplifting, Indica that starts off with an initial rush of happiness accompanied by a cerebral effect that makes colors more vibrant and your surroundings more interesting before leaving you in a state of complete relaxation.
Taste Profile: Earthy, sweet and sour fruit
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Cerebral,Relaxing
Lineage: Cross of Cherry Pie and GSC
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.