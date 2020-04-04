Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



You don’t need to be a gourmet to know that something called “Wedding Pie” is going to be a treat. This indica-heavy hybrid is packed with grape goodness, and hits you with a blissfully unfocused and zoned-out head high right when you get used to the teaser tingles. This strain is perfect company for quality couch time. Take a bite and treat yourself.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Grape, Sour

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie