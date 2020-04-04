About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
You don’t need to be a gourmet to know that something called “Wedding Pie” is going to be a treat. This indica-heavy hybrid is packed with grape goodness, and hits you with a blissfully unfocused and zoned-out head high right when you get used to the teaser tingles. This strain is perfect company for quality couch time. Take a bite and treat yourself.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Grape, Sour
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
You don’t need to be a gourmet to know that something called “Wedding Pie” is going to be a treat. This indica-heavy hybrid is packed with grape goodness, and hits you with a blissfully unfocused and zoned-out head high right when you get used to the teaser tingles. This strain is perfect company for quality couch time. Take a bite and treat yourself.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Grape, Sour
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie
About this strain
Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.
Wedding Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.