Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



White Fire Gelato is usually described as “ice cream on fire”, and while it seems hard to imagine, it’s a lot easier to picture once you spend some quality time with this well-balanced hybrid. This strain stays true to its ancestral roots: There’s plenty of that Gelato 41 sweet and creaminess, but also plenty of White Fire OG intensity. Those who have been lucky enough to try White Fire Gelato report feeling calm and relaxed, just the sort of mindset you want for bedtime.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Creamy



Effect Profile: Calming, Relaxing, Uplifted



Lineage: Cross between White Fire OG and Gelato 41