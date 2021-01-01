Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

Pass the time in euphoric bliss with the taste of kush and cookies. This rich and flavorful Indica-dominant hybrid is the perfect strain for a laid-back day when doing nothing is the only thing on the agenda.



Effect Profile: Body High, Happy, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Spicy, Sour, Sweet



Lineage: Cross of White Tahoe OG and an unknown phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies