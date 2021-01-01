About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Pass the time in euphoric bliss with the taste of kush and cookies. This rich and flavorful Indica-dominant hybrid is the perfect strain for a laid-back day when doing nothing is the only thing on the agenda.
Effect Profile: Body High, Happy, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Spicy, Sour, Sweet
Lineage: Cross of White Tahoe OG and an unknown phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Pass the time in euphoric bliss with the taste of kush and cookies. This rich and flavorful Indica-dominant hybrid is the perfect strain for a laid-back day when doing nothing is the only thing on the agenda.
Effect Profile: Body High, Happy, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Spicy, Sour, Sweet
Lineage: Cross of White Tahoe OG and an unknown phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.