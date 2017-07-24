White Widow Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Sativa)
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
White Widow is a time-honored strain, well-known for its energizing and social effects. Spending some quality time with the Widow is like a kickback with some good friends - and the two usually go hand-in-hand. Enjoy a pungent, woody-earthy flavor with a boost to creativity, but be advised: White Widow packs a punch in more ways than one. Smoke this one outside or crack open a window if you can.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earth, Incense, Wood
Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Social
Lineage: Cross between Brazilian and South Indian landraces
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.