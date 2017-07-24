Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



White Widow is a time-honored strain, well-known for its energizing and social effects. Spending some quality time with the Widow is like a kickback with some good friends - and the two usually go hand-in-hand. Enjoy a pungent, woody-earthy flavor with a boost to creativity, but be advised: White Widow packs a punch in more ways than one. Smoke this one outside or crack open a window if you can.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earth, Incense, Wood

Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Social

Lineage: Cross between Brazilian and South Indian landraces