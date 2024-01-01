Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: XJ-13



XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13. It has a delicious taste which is spicy and sweet at the same time, delivering notes of lime and pine and a potent smell with funky undertones. The high kicks in almost immediately, giving a powerful and motivated disposition due to its uplifting effects. The cerebral effects are well endowed accompanied by a body buzz unlike any other.



Rosin: GMO



Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Creative

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Garlic, Funk

Lineage:

XJ-13: Jack Herer x G13

GMO: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg

