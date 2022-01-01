Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Ze Chem is a complex mix with a complex flavor. Sweet, fruity, tropical, and even a little gassy, this is indica-heavy hybrid is a ménage à trois of Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg - and it shows. Enjoy good conversation, good vibes, and all around relaxation with just enough alertness to avoid napping too heavily. It may be the end of the alphabet, but Ze Chem belongs on the top of your list.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Creamy, Tropical Fruit, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Alert, Talkative

Lineage: Three way cross between Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg