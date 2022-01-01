Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Ze Chem is a complex mix with a complex flavor. Sweet, fruity, tropical, and even a little gassy, this is indica-heavy hybrid is a ménage à trois of Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg - and it shows. Enjoy good conversation, good vibes, and all around relaxation with just enough alertness to avoid napping too heavily. It may be the end of the alphabet, but Ze Chem belongs on the top of your list.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Creamy, Tropical Fruit, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Alert, Talkative

Lineage: Three way cross between Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg