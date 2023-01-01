These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light



An absolutely delicious strain, Zereals packs sweet and creamy, fruity, berry flavor in each and every toke, sharpened slightly by a sour citrus exhale. The high is just as present as its flavor, with uplifted and happy effects that boost the spirits before helping you to settle into a long and peaceful sleep



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Citrus

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Sleepy, Euphoric

Lineage: Zkittlez X Cereal Milk



