These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.
Bold Flavor Profiles | Concentrate Infused | High Potency | Hand Crafter | Folded Tip | Ready-To-Light
An absolutely delicious strain, Zereals packs sweet and creamy, fruity, berry flavor in each and every toke, sharpened slightly by a sour citrus exhale. The high is just as present as its flavor, with uplifted and happy effects that boost the spirits before helping you to settle into a long and peaceful sleep
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT. NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.