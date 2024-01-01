Zerealz | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack
Hybrid
About this product
About this strain
Zereal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zereal is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Zereal typically ranges from $15-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Zereal’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zereal, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

