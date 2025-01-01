About this product
"Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Zoap is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Pink Guava #16 and Rainbow Sherbet strains. If you're on the hunt for a high-powered and well-balanced hybrid, Zoap is the perfect choice for you. This bud has a high potency level and head-spinning effects that will leave you flying for hours on end. You'll feel the effects hit you almost as soon as you exhale, lifting your mental state into one of pure euphoria that is free of any negative or racing thoughts.
STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Indica
LINEAGE: Pink Guava #16 x Rainbow Sherbet
FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Berry, Cherry
EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Giggly, Happy
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Zoap | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
