"Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Zoap is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Pink Guava #16 and Rainbow Sherbet strains. If you're on the hunt for a high-powered and well-balanced hybrid, Zoap is the perfect choice for you. This bud has a high potency level and head-spinning effects that will leave you flying for hours on end. You'll feel the effects hit you almost as soon as you exhale, lifting your mental state into one of pure euphoria that is free of any negative or racing thoughts.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Pink Guava #16 x Rainbow Sherbet

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Berry, Cherry

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Giggly, Happy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more