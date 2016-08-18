About this product
This tasty pre-roll of Sunshine is a cross of Sunshine Daydream x Chemdawg #4. This High Times Cup award-winning pheno has a sweet, kushy flavor profile with earthy, citrus aromas. The effects are warm and comforting, starting behind your eyes then slowly spreading throughout your body. You’ll be overcome with a long-lasting sensation of ecstasy.
Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.
Sunshine #4 effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
39% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Heavy Weight Heads
Passionately cultivating cannabis for the true connoisseur: The Super Head. Our superior line of products include flower, carts, concentrate, prerolls, and gummies.