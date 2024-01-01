HEIGHTS Bubblegum Gelato - 1g Pre-Roll Indoor Flower

by Heights Flower
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

· Appearance: Dark purple with specs of forest green, breaks down nicely even without a grinder.

· Aroma: Sweet candy menthol gas that lasts in your nose even when it’s not up close. Very pungent

· Flavor: Candy funk with a sweet taste than can be described as truly runtz Real Zaza

· Effect: Very uplifting high that will keep you talking about the flavor when it’s finished a very Stoney high with guaranteed munchies that will have you eating for texture not just flavor.

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Heights Flower
Reaching New HEIGHTS.

Welcome to Qanabliss. Producers of Heights Flower , Blue River California and much more.

Heights is for those who seek more. More out of their flower, more out of their relations and more out of their life. We support those who seek excellence in everything they do.

Our premium LA Indoor hand-trimmed flower is consciously packed in an eco-friendly, compostable, Mylar bag. We stand behind our product and will always display the full terpene and cannabinoid profile for our strains. Heights flower is perfect for those looking for the highest quality indoor flower grown right in the heart of Los Angeles.
