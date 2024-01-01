HEIGHTS Bubblegum Gelato 3.5g Indoor Flower

by Heights Flower
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Bubblegum Gelato: Flavorful Fusion

Bubblegum Gelato is a cannabis masterpiece born from the fusion of Zkittlez and Mount Gelato. Its dark purple buds speckled with forest green not only make for a visually captivating experience but also break down effortlessly. The aroma is a sweet candy menthol gas that lingers in the air, creating an enticing atmosphere. This strain boasts a delightful flavor profile, offering a candy funk that transitions into a sweet taste reminiscent of the finest Runtz and Real Zaza strains. Bubblegum Gelato delivers an uplifting high that keeps you talking about its exceptional flavor long after your session ends. Alongside its cerebral effects, it induces a profoundly stoney high, ensuring relaxation and mental stimulation. Prepare for the munchies, as this strain will have you savoring textures as much as flavors. With a THC content of 35.915% and a total cannabinoid content of 36.49%, Bubblegum Gelato invites you to savor the fusion of flavors and effects in a truly unforgettable cannabis experience. Whether you seek euphoria or a gourmet journey, let Bubblegum Gelato be your guide.

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Heights Flower
Reaching New HEIGHTS.

Welcome to Qanabliss. Producers of Heights Flower , Blue River California and much more.

Heights is for those who seek more. More out of their flower, more out of their relations and more out of their life. We support those who seek excellence in everything they do.

Our premium LA Indoor hand-trimmed flower is consciously packed in an eco-friendly, compostable, Mylar bag. We stand behind our product and will always display the full terpene and cannabinoid profile for our strains. Heights flower is perfect for those looking for the highest quality indoor flower grown right in the heart of Los Angeles.
