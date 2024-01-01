HEIGHTS Gelato Envy - 1g Pre-Roll

by Heights Flower
THC —CBD —

About this product

Gelato Envy, a captivating Hybrid bred from Jealousy and Gelato, delights with its harmonious blend of fruity and earthy flavors. Heights stands as a pinnacle of excellence – a 100% Premium, hand-trimmed, full-flavor flower cultivated in the vibrant heart of Los Angeles. Elevate your experience with Heights; it's for those who crave superior quality.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heights Flower
Heights Flower
Shop products
Reaching New HEIGHTS.

Welcome to Qanabliss. Producers of Heights Flower , Blue River California and much more.

Heights is for those who seek more. More out of their flower, more out of their relations and more out of their life. We support those who seek excellence in everything they do.

Our premium LA Indoor hand-trimmed flower is consciously packed in an eco-friendly, compostable, Mylar bag. We stand behind our product and will always display the full terpene and cannabinoid profile for our strains. Heights flower is perfect for those looking for the highest quality indoor flower grown right in the heart of Los Angeles.
