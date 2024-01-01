HEIGHTS Lemon Cherry Gelato - 1g Pre-Roll

Lemon Cherry: Sweet and Creative Bliss

Bask in the beauty of Lemon Cherry, a mesmerizing blend of Lemon Cherry Gelato. Dive into its captivating candy gas aroma before savoring its Runtzy-flavored delight—a smooth, substantial smoke leaving an oil ring and white ash as tokens of quality. This journey begins sweet and ends with a creamy, gassy exhale that tantalizes the palate every time. Experience a "haha" high that gracefully transitions into a full-body relaxation, accompanied by creative and level-headed effects that ease you into a peaceful rest.

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Reaching New HEIGHTS.

Welcome to Qanabliss. Producers of Heights Flower , Blue River California and much more.

Heights is for those who seek more. More out of their flower, more out of their relations and more out of their life. We support those who seek excellence in everything they do.

Our premium LA Indoor hand-trimmed flower is consciously packed in an eco-friendly, compostable, Mylar bag. We stand behind our product and will always display the full terpene and cannabinoid profile for our strains. Heights flower is perfect for those looking for the highest quality indoor flower grown right in the heart of Los Angeles.
