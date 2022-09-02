Not all tinctures are created equal. Let’s face it, there’s plenty of CBD tinctures on the market that are reminiscent of that nose-plug requiring bitter medicine we’ve all choked down a time or two. Our product development team braved numerous tincture recipes before settling on this full-spectrum MCT oil-based formula. If you want your CBD without the aftertaste of chewing on raw hemp, look no further! Our tinctures pack a 50mg dose of CBD per serving without that unpleasant sting of alcohol or herb-strong aftertaste. Choose from our smooth original or fresh mint and enjoy!



In no way should these statements be taken as medical advice. They are intended to entertain and inform. Personal health matters should always be discussed with a medical professional.