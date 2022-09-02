Soothe your tired, sore muscles with our CBD-infused muscle rub. Our 100% plant-based formula is absorbed quickly through the skin, delivering a mighty minty dose of CBD right where you need it. Our non-greasy formula is infused with just the right amount of mint to provide immediate relief without being overpowering. Get relief from other skin conditions like Psoriasis and Eczema.



In no way should these statements be taken as medical advice. They are intended to entertain and inform. Personal health matters should always be discussed with a medical professional.