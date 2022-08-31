About this product
Discover the wholesome way to care for your pet with our specially formulated CBD oil for pets and feel good about what you give your good boy or girl. We use only USA-grown hemp to develop our superior CBD products and deliver the beneficial properties of CBD without any unwanted extras.
All of our products are made with premium quality, hemp-derived CBD and are carefully crafted to provide the full profile of CBD benefits while always remaining free of THC.
About this brand
Hella Hemps
I am a small boutique CBD business specializing in all natural Hemp Derived CBD Tincture's, Oils, Topicals and Pet Drops.