Aliens on Moonshine All-In-One Vape 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 10%
Aliens On Moonshine effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
17% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
13% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
6% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
