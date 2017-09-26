Hellavated
Berry White Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Berry White effects
Reported by real people like you
770 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!