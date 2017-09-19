About this product
Presidential OG Strainz Cartridge 1g
by Hellavated
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Presidential OG, also known as "Presidential Kush," and "Presidential OG Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Presidential OG is made from a cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress. Presidential OG is 90% indica and 10% sativa.
