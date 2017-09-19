Presidential OG Strainz Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Same high flying triple refined distillate you've come to love from Hellavated, now available in a consistent and rotating cast of strain profilez. Enjoy Berry Slice, Citrus Crush, Super Sour Express, Purple Kush, Strawnana, Durban Poison as well as many others.

About this strain

Presidential OG, also known as "Presidential Kush," and "Presidential OG Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Presidential OG is made from a cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress. Presidential OG is 90% indica and 10% sativa.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item