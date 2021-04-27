Chernobyl Phenotype



Slymer is best known for its super sticky feel and glue-like heady effects that will leave you feeling dazed and confused in no time at all. Slymer buds have tapered spade-shaped dusty green nugs with lots of amber hairs and a coating of frosty milky amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each dusty little nugget, aromas of sharply sour citrus and spicy lemon-lime are released. The flavor is very similar, with a tangy lemon-lime overtone that lingers on the tongue long after your final toke. The Slymer high has a creeping effect, sneaking up on your head before taking hold of your entire body. You'll feel a slight tingle behind the eyes that quickly expands throughout the mind, leaving you feeling totally relaxed mentally without a care in the world. This tingle will soon spread throughout the rest of the body, leaving you feeling aroused and totally at ease.