About this product
Chernobyl Phenotype
Slymer is best known for its super sticky feel and glue-like heady effects that will leave you feeling dazed and confused in no time at all. Slymer buds have tapered spade-shaped dusty green nugs with lots of amber hairs and a coating of frosty milky amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each dusty little nugget, aromas of sharply sour citrus and spicy lemon-lime are released. The flavor is very similar, with a tangy lemon-lime overtone that lingers on the tongue long after your final toke. The Slymer high has a creeping effect, sneaking up on your head before taking hold of your entire body. You'll feel a slight tingle behind the eyes that quickly expands throughout the mind, leaving you feeling totally relaxed mentally without a care in the world. This tingle will soon spread throughout the rest of the body, leaving you feeling aroused and totally at ease.
About this strain
Slymer, also known as "Slimer," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by TGA Genetics. This strain provides cerebral effects that are long lasting. Slymer is beloved for its sweet and citrusy terpene profile.
Slymer effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!