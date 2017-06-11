Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Stardawg Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

Stardawg effects

Reported by real people like you
531 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hellavated
Hellavated
Shop products
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!